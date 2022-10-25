Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. National League MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jared…

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jared Schumaker manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Kansas City DE Frank Clark two games for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Marlon Davidson from the active roster and LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. Signed CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Phil Hoskins to the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Mike Brown to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed S C.J. Moore to the active roster from the Houston practice squad. Released DL Bruce Hector from the practice squad. Signed S J.R. Reed to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Josh Babicz to the practice squad. Released TE Shaun Beyer from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Waived WR Tyler Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Forrest Rhyne and P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad. Released WR DeMichael Harris and CB Ryan Smith from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DE Frank Clark on the reserve/suspended by Commissioner list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Traded DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and the return of a 2024 seventh round pick. Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OL Jeremiah Kolone.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve and WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list. Signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood to the active roster. Placed CB Bradley Roby on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Dre Miller to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB James Robinson from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster from the practice squad and OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad. Signed RB Bam Knight.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released RB Tevin Coleman.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed LB K.J. Britt on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad. Placed WR Kyle Philips on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Danny Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Brandon Carlo has passed concussion protocol and is cleared for play. Assigned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced RW Patrik Laine has been cleared for play.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from Iowa (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned D Louis Belpedio to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned Ds Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

AHL — Named Stephen Thomson manager/hockey operations and player safety.

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled D Dylan MacPherson from Wichita (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Logan Flodell from Allen (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned F Brett Kemp to Greenville (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Brandon Davidson.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Signed RW Sean Josling to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Nicholas Blachman to the active roster. Acquired G Anthony D’Aloisio from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated G Trevin Kozlowski and F Kohen Olschefski from reserve. Placed F Philip Lagunov and G Mark Sinclair on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed F Carter Souch on injured reserve, effective Oct. 21.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Geoff Kitt.

INDY FUEL — Acquired G Zach Driscoll.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Brendan Less and G Conor O’Brien to standard player contracts (SPC). Released D Carter Shinkaruk from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Matthew Boucher to Belleville (AHL).

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released D Nick Leitner.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Isaiah Saville from the commissioners exempt list and placed him on reserve. Activated D Darick Louis-Jean from reserve. Placed F Spencer Dorowicz on reserve and F Westin Michaud on injured reserve, effective Oct. 23.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Brandon Cutler to the active roster. Loaned F Kyle Betts to Belleville (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCICPLIARY COMMITTEE — Fined M Riqui Puig from LA Galaxy for simulation/embellishment in a match against LAFC on Oct. 20 and D Jesu Murillo from LAFC for simulation/embellishment in a match against LA Galaxy on Oct. 20.

FC DALLAS — Announced Fs Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira have been selected to the United States Men’s National team training camp and G Antonio Carrera has been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

LA GALAXY — Announced Ds Jalen Neal and Marcus Ferkranus were called up by the United States U-20 Men’s Youth National team training camp.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced M Daniel Edelman and D John Tolkin have been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced M/F Cade Cowell and M Niko Tsakiris have been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Exercised its 2023 options on Ms Josh Atencio and Danny Leyva, Ds Abdoulaye Cissoko and Jackson Ragen, Fs Jordan Morris and Dylan Teves and G Andrew Thomas.

SPORTING KC — Announced D Kayden Pierre has been selected to the United States U-20 Men’s National Team training camp.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Ifeoma Onumonu to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.

COLLEGE

MANHATTAN — Announced the departure of head men’s basketball coach Steve Masiello. Named RaShawn Stores interim head coach.

NYU — Named Ethan Feldman assistant men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jim Hayes assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

