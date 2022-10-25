Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS —…

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Marlon Davidson from the active roster and LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. Signed CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Waived WR Tyler Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Forrest Rhyne and P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad. Released WR DeMichael Harris and CB Ryan Smith from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Traded DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and the return of a 2024 seventh round pick.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OL Jeremiah Kolone.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve and WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list. Signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Dre Miller to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster from the practice squad and OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed LB K.J. Britt on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad. Placed WR Kyle Philips on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Danny Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Brandon Carlo has passed concussion protocol and is cleared for play. Loaned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced RW Patrik Laine has been cleared for play.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned D Louis Belpedio to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned Ds Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

AHL — Named Stephen Thomson manager/hockey operations and player safety.

LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Brandon Davidson.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Signed RW Sean Josling to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Acquired G Zach Driscoll.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Brendan Less and G Conor O’Brien to standard player contracts (SPC). Released D Carter Shinkaruk from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Matthew Boucher to Belleville (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced Fs Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira have been selected to the United States Men’s National team training camp and G Antonio Carrera has been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

LA GALAXY — Announced Ds Jalen Neal and Marcus Ferkranus were called up by the United States U-20 Men’s Youth National team training camp.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced M Daniel Edelman and D John Tolkin have been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced M/F Cade Cowell and M Niko Tsakiris have been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Exercised its 2023 options on Ms Josh Atencio and Danny Leyva, Ds Abdoulaye Cissoko and Jackson Ragen, Fs Jordan Morris and Dylan Teves and G Andrew Thomas.

SPORTING KC — Announced D Kayden Pierre has been selected to the United States U-20 Men’s National Team training camp.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Ifeoma Onumonu to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.

COLLEGE

MANHATTAN — Announced the departure of head men’s basketball coach Steve Masiello. Named RaShawn Stores interim head coach.

NYU — Named Ethan Feldman assistant men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jim Hayes assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

