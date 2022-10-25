RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » NFL News » Tuesday's Transactions

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DL Marlon Davidson from the active roster and LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad. Signed CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Waived WR Tyler Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Forrest Rhyne and P Nolan Cooney to the practice squad. Released WR DeMichael Harris and CB Ryan Smith from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Traded DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and the return of a 2024 seventh round pick.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OL Jeremiah Kolone.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve and WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list. Signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Dre Miller to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. Signed RB Zonovan Knight to the active roster from the practice squad and OL Myron Cunningham to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed LB K.J. Britt on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad. Placed WR Kyle Philips on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Danny Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Brandon Carlo has passed concussion protocol and is cleared for play. Loaned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced RW Patrik Laine has been cleared for play.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned D Louis Belpedio to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned Ds Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

AHL — Named Stephen Thomson manager/hockey operations and player safety.

LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Brandon Davidson.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Signed RW Sean Josling to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Wheeling (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Acquired G Zach Driscoll.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed D Brendan Less and G Conor O’Brien to standard player contracts (SPC). Released D Carter Shinkaruk from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Matthew Boucher to Belleville (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced Fs Paul Arriola and Jesus Ferreira have been selected to the United States Men’s National team training camp and G Antonio Carrera has been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

LA GALAXY — Announced Ds Jalen Neal and Marcus Ferkranus were called up by the United States U-20 Men’s Youth National team training camp.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced M Daniel Edelman and D John Tolkin have been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced M/F Cade Cowell and M Niko Tsakiris have been selected to the United States U-20 Youth National Team training camp.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Exercised its 2023 options on Ms Josh Atencio and Danny Leyva, Ds Abdoulaye Cissoko and Jackson Ragen, Fs Jordan Morris and Dylan Teves and G Andrew Thomas.

SPORTING KC — Announced D Kayden Pierre has been selected to the United States U-20 Men’s National Team training camp.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Ifeoma Onumonu to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.

COLLEGE

MANHATTAN — Announced the departure of head men’s basketball coach Steve Masiello. Named RaShawn Stores interim head coach.

NYU — Named Ethan Feldman assistant men’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jim Hayes assistant women’s gymnastics coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up