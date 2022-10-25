Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Rob Metzler vice president/assistant general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Tae Hayes to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Henry Anderson on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed OT Larnel Coleman from the Miami practice squad and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad. Released WR DeMichael Harris from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Traded DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and the return of a 2024 seventh round pick.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the active roster from the Kansas City practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Announced D Brandon Carlo has passed concussion protocol and is cleared for play.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Jayson Megna to Colorado (AHL). Recalled C Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Announced RW Patrik Laine has been cleared for play.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned D Louis Belpedio to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned Ds Jordie Benn and Timothy Liljegren to Toronto (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
|American Hockey League
AHL — Named Stephen Thomson manager/hockey operations and player safety.
LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Brandon Davidson.
|East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Acquired G Zach Driscoll.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired D Brendan Less and G Conor O’Brien. Released D Carter Shinkaruk from his standard player contract (SPC). Loaned F Matthew Boucher to Belleville (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Exercised its 2023 options on Ms Josh Atencio and Danny Leyva, Ds Abdoulaye Cissoko and Jackson Ragen, Fs Jordan Morris and Dylan Teves and G Andrew Thomas.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Ifeoma Onumonu to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.
|COLLEGE
MANHATTAN — Announced the departure of head men’s basketball coach Steve Masiello. Named RaShawn Stores interim head coach.
RHODE ISLAND — Named Jim Hayes assistant women’s gymnastics coach.
