Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Louis Head outright to Norfolk (IL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP David Robertson. Reassigned RHP Nick Nelson to the minor leagues.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Designated C Jose Godoy for assignment. Claimed C Ali Sanchez off waivers from Detroit and RHP Beau Sulser off waivers from Baltimore.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Facundo Campazzo.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated OL Cody Ford to return from injured reserve. Signed K Rodrigo Blankenship and LB Blake Lynch to the practice squad. Released WR Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted TE MyCole Pruitt to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Casey Hayward on injured reserve. Signed DL Jalen Dalton and ILB Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad. Released DL Kobe Smith from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released OLB Brandon Copeland. Reinstated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve. Signed WR DeSean Jackson. Signed LB Julian Stanford and OLB Devon Kennard to the practice squad. Released LB Jeremiah Attaochu and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Spencer Brown, LB Delontae Scott and DL Raquan Williams to the practice squad. Released DE Austin Larkin, TE Josh Babicz and RB John Lovett. Signed LB Chandler Wooten to the active roster from the Arizona practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Signed WR Isaiah Coulter to the active roster from the practice squad and TE Sammis Reyes to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived LB Dakota Allen.

DENVER BRONCOS — Announced LB Aaron Patrick will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Signed WR Brandon Johnson to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed T Luke Tenuta off waivers from Indianapolis. Signed S Innis Gaines to the practice squad. Released CB Benjie Franklin and LB Ray Wilborn from the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DB C.J. Moore to the practice squad. Released DB BoPete Keyes from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR DeMichael Harris to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Deionte Thompson to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OT Ty Nsekhe to the active roster from the Indianapolis practice squad. Placed LT Joseph Noteboom and CB Grant Haley on injured reserve. Released DE Takk McKinley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived WR Blake Proehl. Released S Mike Brown from the practice squad. Signed S Myle Dorn to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Cody Davis on injured reserve. Released K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated CB Alontae Taylor to return from injured reserve. Signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to the practice squad. Released DL Christian Ringo from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad and T Korey Cunningham and TE Lawrence Cager to the practice squad. Released TE Austin Allen.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Conor McDermott to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad. Released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Kurt Benkert and CB Ka’dar Hollmand to the practice squad. Released LB Buddy Johnson and K Sam Sloman from the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Easop Winston to the practice squad. Released WR Kevin Kassis from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed DB Logan Ryan on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of TE Delanie Walker. Signed DBs Steven Parker and Kyron Brown to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Brooks from the practice squad. Signed DB Josh Thompson to the active roster.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed QB Jake Fromm to the practice squad. Waived G Willie Beavers.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended F Evgeny Kuznetsov from Washington one game, without pay, for high-sticking in a game against Vancouver on Oct. 17.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned F Ben McCartney to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned D Dan Renouf to Providence (AHL). Activated D Anton Stralman.

BUFFALO SABRES — Announced F Anders Bjork cleared waivers and has been assigned to Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned D Alex Vlasic to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned C Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL). Placed F Lukas Sediak on waivers. Recalled F Martin Kaut from Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Seth Barton to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Loaned D Matt Kiersted to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Jacob Moverare from Ontario (AHL). Placed F Alex lafallo on injured reserve.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL) loan. Assigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval on loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Luke Prokop and D Xavier Bouchard from Milwaukee (AHL) to Norfolk (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO SHARKS — Reinstated RW Alexander Barabanov from the injured reserve list.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated RW Ilya Mikheyev and D Tyler Myers from the injured reserve list. Assigned D Noah Juulsen to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned G Isaiah Saville to Savannah (ECHL) from Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Mitchell Stephens from Laval two games for cross-checking in a match against Belleville on Oct. 14.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Matt Kiersted on loan from Carolina (NHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY — Recalled LW Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL) loan. Assigned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Andrew Perrott and G Dylan Wells.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL). Acquired RW Martin Frk.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Anthony D’Alosio.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Michal Mrazik. Waived F Tyler Kobryn.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Waived D Cole MacDonald.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Waived d Dan Willett.

IDAHO STEELHEADS —Waived D Cory Thomas.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Waived D Brendan Less.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Waived F Darby Llewellyn.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Jason Tackett and D Chris Jones.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed Fs Joe Carrol and Adam Varga to contracts. Suspended F Mitch Lewandowski.

READING ROYALS — Suspended F Luka Burzan.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Waived F Alexandre Carrier.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Brent Hill.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Jackson Keane and Olivier Ouellet and D Chase Carter.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Joey Strada. Signed D Victor Bartley to a contract.

WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed D Fray Crowder off waivers from Florida. Traded F Gianluca Esteves to Wheeling.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Waived G Brent Moran, Fs Brian Rigali and Ethan Price and D Cam Reagan. Signed D Conor Breen to a contract.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES — Suspended Bubba Wallace one race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed D Luis Martins to a contract through 2024 with a club option for 2025. Exercised the 2023 contract options on MFs Sebastian Berhaller and M Rya Raposo, G Isaac Boehmer and D Julian Gressel. Did not exercise contract options on MF Janio Bikel, F David Egbo and G Evan Newton. Announced MF Michael Baldisimo is out of contract and will be eligible for the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

COLLEGE

VANDERBILT — Signed head men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse to a contract extension.

