Thursday’s Transactions

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Nick Paparesta head athletic trainer.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Chuck Ricci to director/amateur scouting and David Hamlet to assistant director/amateur scouting.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced president of baseball operations David Stearns is stepping down but will remain in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations. Named Matt Arnold, who has served as senior vice president and general manager, president of baseball operations. Agreed to terms with RHP J.C Mejia on a minor league contract.

Minor League Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Wady Almonte, RHP Andrew Dietz, INF Bryant Flete, RHP Jeremy Ovalle, RHP Darwin Ramos, and OF Lyndon Weaver.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded LHP Manuel Rodriguez to the Lake Erie for 3B D.J. Stewart. Signed C Alex Hernandez to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs, Jr. Released INFs Osvaldo Abreu, Elian Miranda, RHPs Leonel Aponte, Carter Hayes, C Ermindo Escobar and LHP Marco Gonzalez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Daniel Kight to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Tammy Henault chief marketing officer.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised it’s fouth-year option on G LaMelo Ball and it’s third-year on G James Bouknight and F/C Kai Jones.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted LB Devon Kennard , DT Isaiah Mack and DB Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB John Lovett to the practice squad. Released LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Gerri Green to the practice squad. Released WR Reggie Roberson from the practice squad. Placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. Traded DE Robert Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT Demetrius Taylor.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Signed DL Jaleel Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad and WR Michael Young Jr. to the practice squad. Placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Jeremiah Kolone to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded WR Kadarius Toney to Kansas City in exchange for a 2023 third-round and a sixth-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Tarron Jackson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Nolan Turner to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted CB Don Gardner and LB J.J. Russell to the active roster from the practice squad.

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated LW Brad Marchand to the active roster from long-term injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Ben Harpur to a one-year contract and assigned him to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed LW Kieffer Bellows off waivers from New York Islanders.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann and F Ozzy Wiesblatt to Wichita (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Agreed to terms with G Christopher Gibson on a one-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Axel Rindell to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Balmas from Iowa (ECHL) loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned G Evan Cormier to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Allen C Spencer Asuchak two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions while serving as a non-uniform assistant coach in a game against Wichita on Oct. 22. Suspended Allen F Mikael Robidoux for fourteen games for his actions after leaving the floor in a game against Wichita on Oct. 22.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Filip Bratt from reserve. Placed F Xavier Parent on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated G Mark Sinclair and F Philip Lagunov from reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Aiden Jamieson.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired F Jake Durflinger.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released G Trevor Gorsuch from his standard player contract (SPC).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Keenan Suthers on injured reserve, effective Oct. 24.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Ryan Scarfo from reserve. Loaned F Jarid Lukosevicius to Belleville (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Liam Hughes.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised 2023 options on G A.J. Marcucci, Ds Hassan Ndam, Dylan Nealis, Matt Nocita, Ms Wiki Carmona, Omir Fernandez, Cristian Cásseres, Jr., Steven Sserwadda and F Jake Lacava. Declined options on M Jesús Castellano and Fs Zach Ryan and Omar Sowe. Announced D Aaron Long will be out of contract at the end of 2022 season.

