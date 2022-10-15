RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » NFL News » Saints RB Kamara faces…

Saints RB Kamara faces $10M lawsuit on top of felony charge

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 12:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who was leaving a club at a hotel and casino at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 5. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons also has been charged, as well as Darrin Young and Percy Harris.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. The NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons, who are both playing this season.

The lawsuit, which was filed Friday in Civil District Court of Orleans, includes stills from surveillance footage at the the hotel and casino, as well as a photo of Greene after the beating and details from the police report.

Greene was punched in the face and stomped on near an elevator, and was unconscious for “over two minutes.” The lawsuit claims Kamara “deliberately used violent force against (Greene) with the intent to inflict actual damage.”

Greene’s orbital lobe was broken and he had severe injuries to his shoulder, back, head, knees, face and neck, the lawsuit said.

Kamara’s agent, Brad Cicala, declined to comment on the lawsuit, NOLA.com reported.

Greene, of Houston, is represented by the Buzbee Law Firm, which also was involved in the numerous lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the New Orleans-based firm Garner & Munoz.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up