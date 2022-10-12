Pats’ Stevenson, Rams’ Kupp among best bets to score

Our best bets this week combine some new players with the usual stars. These are the strongest candidates to score…

Our best bets this week combine some new players with the usual stars. These are the strongest candidates to score a touchdown in Week 6.

___

Running Back

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON, Patriots

With fellow Patriots back Damien Harris going down with a hamstring injury in Week 5, Stevenson played a league-high 90% of snaps at running back. Harris is doubtful to play this week, so Stevenson is in for another top role against Cleveland, our third-best matchup for opposing RBs. With +100 odds to score, Stevenson is a strong contender to find the end zone in Week 6.

KENNETH WALKER, Seahawks

Rashaad Penny’s season-ending leg injury places the rookie Walker in the driver’s seat in the Seattle backfield. One of the best pure runners in this year’s rookie class, Walker is set to get going against the Cardinals and their middling run defense. With -125 odds to hit the end zone, Walker is one of this week’s best bets to score.

DALVIN COOK, Vikings

Miami struggled against Breece Hall, allowing almost 200 yards and a score, and they’re about to face Cook in what should be a repeat occurrence this week. Not too TD dependent at 29.65%, but set up with -125 odds to score, Cook is primed to rack up yards and TDs.

___

Wide Receiver

STEFON DIGGS, Bills

Five TDs deep through five weeks of the NFL season, Diggs is a prime candidate to find the end zone against the Chiefs this week, in what should be the highest point total game of Week 6. The Chiefs are our seventh-best matchup for opposing receivers, and Diggs has -135 odds to score a TD in the game.

COOPER KUPP, Rams

Kupp is the main playmaker of the Rams offense and this week he’ll find himself set to face a Panthers team that is reeling in the wake of the firing of head coach Matt Rhule after a bad Week 5 loss. No other receiver has better TD odds than Kupp this week (-150), so there’s no better bet to score. With four TDs already, Kupp is likely to add to that total.

MIKE EVANS, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers go up against the Steelers this week, the team that has given up the most fantasy points to receivers this season. They’re our second-best matchup for opposing receivers in Week 6, making Evans an even better bet to pick up a TD than usual, and his -105 odds to score indicate that. The primary red zone target for Tampa, Evans could have least one TD this week.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.