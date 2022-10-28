MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » NFL News » Panthers RB Hubbard ruled…

Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 2:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.

D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday’s 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It’s possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.

Hubbard didn’t practice all week, but the injury is not viewed as long term and the team is hopeful he may return for next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubbard took over as the starting running back after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown before injuring his ankle in the second half.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up