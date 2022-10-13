RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 2:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he wasn’t ready to rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option.

Wilks took over the Panthers (1-4) on Monday after Matt Rhule was fired.

Mayfield has now missed two days of practice.

Walker, who is 2-0 as Carolina’s starter over the past few seasons, took all of the quarterback reps on Wednesday. Mayfield was seen walking through the locker room with a boot still on his left foot.

