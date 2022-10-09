RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » NFL News » Packers safety Amos active…

Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 8:36 AM

LONDON (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay’s game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.

Inactive for the Packers are T Rasheed Walker, T/G Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Devonte Wyatt, and DL Jonathan Ford.

For the Giants, the only question mark was DL Leonard Williams, who is inactive with a knee injury.

Already ruled out for New York were QB Tyrod Taylor, LB Azeez Ojulari, CB Cor’Dale Flott, and wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

