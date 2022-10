NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHICAGO: DB…

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — CHICAGO: DB Lamar Jackson, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges, WR Isaiah Coulter. NEW ENGLAND: CB Shaun Wade, DT Christian Barmore, WR Kendrick Bourne, FS Joshua Bledsoe, OLB Josh Uche, RB Kevin Harris, T Isaiah Wynn.

