NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

HOUSTON TEXANS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — HOUSTON: WR Tyler Johnson, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris. LAS VEGAS: TE Darren Waller, RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, WR Keelan Cole, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower.

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS — NEW YORK JETS: WR Elijah Moore, QB Mike White, TE Jeremy Ruckert, CB Bryce Hall, S Ashtyn Davis, DE Jermaine Johnson. DENVER: CB Essang Bassey, LB Josey Jewell, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, S Caden Sterns, QB Russell Wilson, WR Jalen Virgil.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — SEATTLE: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, CB Sidney Jones IV, S Teez Tabor, G Gabe Jackson. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TE Donald Parham, WR Joshua Palmer, K Dustin Hopkins, DL Christian Covington, QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods.

