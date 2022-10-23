NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday ATLANTA FALCONS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — ATLANTA: CB Dee…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — ATLANTA: CB Dee Alford, LB Quinton Bell, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson. CINCINNATI: LB Logan Wilson, DT Josh Topou, DE Jeff Gunter, WR Stanley Morgan Jr., OT D’Ante Smith, OG Jackson Carman.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, WR Anthony Schwartz, CB Denzel Ward, T Joe Haeg, T Chris Hubbard, G Wyatt Teller, DE Isaac Rochell. BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Tylan Wallace, RB Mike Davis, OLB A.J. Klein, G Ben Cleveland.

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — DETROIT: RB D’Andre Swift, CB Will Harris, DL Michael Brockers, DL Charles Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor. DALLAS: LB Jabile Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nashone Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, DT Neville Gallimore.

NEW YORK GIANTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — NEW YORK GIANTS: CB Cor’Dale Flott, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, OLB Oshane Zimines, S Jason Pinnock, LB Austin Calitro. JACKSONVILLE: WR Jamal Agnew, CB Shaquill Griffin, DL Adam Gotsis, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillelspie.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye. TENNESSEE: FB Tory Carter, OL Nate Davis, WR Kyle Philips, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Joe Jones, LB Zach Cunningham, DB Ugo Amadi.

