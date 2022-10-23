RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Home » NFL News » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 11:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — DETROIT: RB D’Andre Swift, CB Will Harris, DL Michael Brockers, DL Charles Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor. DALLAS: LB Jabile Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nashone Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, DT Neville Gallimore.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye. TENNESSEE: FB Tory Carter, OL Nate Davis, WR Kyle Philips, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Joe Jones, LB Zach Cunningham, DB Ugo Amadi.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up