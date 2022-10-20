NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Thursday NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAINTS: CB Paulson Adebo, WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, TE Adam Trautman, DE Payton Turner. ARIZONA: RB James Conner, LB Dennis Gardeck, C Rodney Hudson, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, OG Lecitus Smith, RB Darrel Williams>

