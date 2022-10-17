NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: WR…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DENVER: WR Jalen Virgil, CB Darius Phillips, S Caden Sterns, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, ILB Josey Jewell, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Eyioma Uwazurike. L.A. Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, C Corey Linsley, QB Easton Stick, RB Isaiah Spiller, S J.T. Woods, DL Christian Covington, TE Richard Rogers.

<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.