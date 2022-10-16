NFL Inactive Report

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 11:42 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CINCINNATI: CB Cam-Taylor Britt, HB Trayveon Williams, OT D’Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave, WR Michael Thomas, OL Calvin Throckmorton, DE Payton Turner, TE Nick Vannett.

NEW YORK JETS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW YORK JETS: QB Mike White, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Tony Adams, DL Jermaine Johnson, OL Mike Remmers, WR Denzel Mims, CB Bryce Hall. GREEN BAY: WR Christian Watson, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Jonathan Ford.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SAN FRANCISCO: DE Nick Bosa, DT Arik Armstead, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Danny Gray. ATLANTA: ILB Mykal Walker, S Erik Harris, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Jared Bernhardt, TE Anthony Firkser, OLB Ade Ogundeji.

