NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at ARIZONA CARDINALS — PHILADELPHIA: K Jake…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at ARIZONA CARDINALS — PHILADELPHIA: K Jake Elliot, QB Ian Brook, CB Avonte Maddox, LB Patrick Johnson, DE Janarius Robinson, T Jordan Mailata. ARIZONA: K Matt Prater, CB Trayvon Mullen, RB Keaontay Ingram, LB Jesse Luketa, C Rodney Hudson, OL Max Garcia, DL Rashard Lawrence.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — SAN FRANCISCO: OT Trent Williams, DL Arik Armstead, DT Javon Kinlkaw, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Tyler Kroft, S Tarvarius Moore, RB Marlon Mack. CAROLINA: WR Laviska Shenault, WR Rashard Higgins, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, S Xavier Woods, LB Frankie Luvu, OL Cade Mays, TE Stephen Sullivan.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.