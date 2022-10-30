NFL Inactive Report

MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 3:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

NEW YORK GIANTS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — NEW YORK GIANTS: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Cor’Dale Flott, OLB Oshane Ximines, LB Austin Calitro, T Evan Neal, TE Daniel Bellinger. SEATTLE: WR Penny Hart, CB Sidney Jones IV, S Teez Tabor, FB/LB Nick Bellore, T Jake Curhan, DT Myles Adams, RB Tony Jones Jr.

SAN FRANSCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SAN FRANCISCO: WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Arik Armstead, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Jason Verrett, DL Kemoko Turay. LOS ANGELES: RB Cam Akers, QB Bryce Perkins, WR Lance McCutcheon, CB Shaun Jolly, TE Kendall Blanton, DL Bobby Brown.

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TENNESSEE: QB Ryan Tannehill, FB Tory Carter, OLB Rashad Weaver, CB Ugo Amadi, DB Joshua Kalu, DL Naquan Jones, OL Jordan Roos. HOUSTON: WR Nico Collins, WR Jalen Camp, DB Isaac Yiadom, OL A.J. Cann, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris, DL Maliek Collins.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — WASHINGTON: WR Jahan Doston, WR Dyami Brown, CB William Jackson III, RB Jonathan Williams, LB Cole Holcomb, G Chris Paul, TE Cole Turner. INDIANAPOLIS: C Wesley French, DE Kwity Paye, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard, DT Chris Williams.

