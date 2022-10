dNEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TENNESSEE: QB Ryan…

dNEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TENNESSEE: QB Ryan Tannehill, FB Tory Carter, OLB Rashad Weaver, CB Ugo Amadi, DB Joshua Kalu, DL Naquan Jones, OL Jordan Roos. HOUSTON: WR Nico Collins, WR Jalen Camp, DB Isaac Yiadom, OL A.J. Cann, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris, DL Maliek Collins.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.