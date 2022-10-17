RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » NFL News » Monday's Transactions

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Jorge Moncada from minor league pitching coordinator to major league bullpen coach.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Jomar Reyes.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Named Chad Rhoades field manager.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Adan Fernandez.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF/OF Jackson Valera to New Jersey in exchange for RHPs Angelo Baez and Thomas Bruss, OF Todd Isaaacs and C Zak Whalin.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Matt Valin to a contract extension.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Sent OF/1B Connor Panas to Lincoln (AA) to complete a previous trade.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded OF Cole Brannen to Florence.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed F De’Andre Hunter to a rookie scale extension.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Didi Louzada to a two-way contract. Waived G Didi Louzada.

DETROIT PISTONS — Waived G Kemba Walker.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G Kevin Porter Jr. to a four-year contract extension. Converted the contract of F Darius Days to a two-way contract. Waived F Derrick Favors.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived Gs Trey Burke, David Nwaba and F Marquese Chriss.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed F Nassir Litte to a rookie scale extension.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived G Joe Wieskamp.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Devon Kennard to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. Reinstated CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve. Signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to the practice squad. Released CB Bryce Cosby from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released RB ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived S Myles Dorn. Reinstated WR Blake Proehl from the physically unable to perform (PUP)list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Kawaan Baker on waivers.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted OT Mike Remmers from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OL Connor McDermott.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad. Signed S Josh Thompson from the Jacksonville practice squad. Placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL). Waived LW Anders Bjork.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned Ds Simon Lavigne, Rhett Rhinehart and G Daniil Checkelev to Rapid City (ECHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Markus Niemelainen from Bakersfield (AHL). Loaned F Brad Malone to Bakersfield.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned D Billy Constantinou to Wichita (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Daniil Miromanov to Henderson (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOSTFORD CANUCKS — Assigned D Dylan MacPherson to Wichita (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned G Trent Miner to Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Olof Lindblom to Jacksonville (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Alex Kile from Maine (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Joseph Nardi to Toledo (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Jacob Wilson from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Mitch Hoelscher to Indy (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned F Xavier Parent to Adirondack (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released Fs Brady Fleurent, R.J. Murphy, Carlos Fornaris, Ian Mackey and Dino Balsama and D Sacha Roy.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released Ds Samuel Hunter and Kyler Matthews and Fs Maurizio Colella and Peyton Francis.

FLORIDA EVERBALDES — Released D Bray Crowder.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Fs David Thompson and Logan Barlage.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released G Peter Thome.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Griff Jeszeka.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released Fs Tommy Stang and Danny Vanderwiel and D Pavel Vorobei. Signed F Ben Hawerchuk. Traded D Bo hanson to Iowa.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Bair Gendunov.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released Fs Austin Alger and James McEwan.

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Zacharie Cloutier.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released Fs Branden Makara and Leif Mattson and D Jay Powell.

READING ROYALS — Released Fs Aaron Ryback and Eric MacAdams.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Riley Morris.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released Gs Tristan Cote-Cazenave and Mario Culina, F/D Alex Koopmeiners, Fs Aaron Aragon, Nick Fea and Eetu Selanne and Ds Drayson Pears, Zach Wilkie and Roy Kanda.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up