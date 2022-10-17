Monday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension. FOOTBALL National Football League…

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Re-signed G kevin Porter Jr. to a contract extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired WR Robbie Anderson from Carolina in exchange for an undisclosed draft consideration. Reinstated WR DeAndre Hopkins to the active roster. Released K Matt Ammendola.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Andre Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Reinstated S Justin Simmons from injured reserve. Reinstated CB Michael Ojemudia and TE Greg Dulcich from injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris and LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Vyncint Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad. Released TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted WR Michael Bandy and OT Foster Sarell from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released RB ZaQuandre White from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR C.J. Board to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad. Signed S Josh Thompson from the Jacksonville practice squad. Placed OLB Ola Adeniyi on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Matej Pekar to Rochester (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Tyce Thompson form injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Louis Belpedio and C Zack MacEwen from Ontario (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Nick Perbix from Syracuse (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Luis Zamudio from Loudoun United (USL Championship).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Exercised their 2023 contract options on F Diego Gutierrez and Ds Zac McGraw and Justin Rasmussen.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F/D Taylor Smith to a three-year contract.

