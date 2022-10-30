MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Metcalf and Lockett both active for Seahawks vs. Giants

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 3:22 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were both active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the New York Giants after each had been listed as questionable.

Metcalf was taken from the sideline on a cart last week in Los Angeles after suffering an injury to the patellar tendon in his left knee. An MRI last Monday revealed no need for surgery and Metcalf was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Lockett had been bothered by a lingering hamstring injury and suffered an oblique injury during practice this week.

Lockett leads Seattle with 41 receptions and Metcalf is second with 31 catches.

Guards Gabe Jackson and Phil Haynes, pass rusher Darrell Taylor and defensive lineman Poona Ford were all active for Seattle after being listed as questionable.

Defensive end Leonard Williams was active for New York despite an elbow injury.

