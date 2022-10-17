RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Linsley, Allen inactive for Chargers game vs. Broncos

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 7:18 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Center Corey Linsley and wide receiver Keenan Allen are inactive for the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night game against the Denver Broncos.

Linsley is out because of an illness. Coach Brandon Staley said on Saturday that he thought Linsley’s illness was considered “just a 24-hour thing.”

Linsley missed the Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after injuring his knee during the first half of the Sept. 15 game at the Kansas City Chiefs. Will Clapp is expected to get the start in Linsley’s absence.

Allen has missed five straight games after straining his hamstring during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Williams has helped pick up the slack with 100-yard receiving efforts in three of the past four games.

