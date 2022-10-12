RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power | Belarus army would likely have little impact in war
LaFleur: Rodgers won’t practice Wednesday, but should play

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 3:12 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday but added that “I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day.”

The Packers (3-2) host the New York Jets (3-2) on Sunday.

Rodgers was getting ready to throw a deep pass to end the game Sunday when he got hit by New York’s Oshane Ximines, knocking the ball loose and sealing the Giants’ come-from-behind victory.

“I was taking kind of a record of where I was at (with) my body,” Rodgers said Tuesday while making his weekly appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “Shoulder’s OK. Neck? OK, neck’s all right. Knees? OK, they’re OK. My thumb is a little banged up. That’s the only spot that’s bothering me a little bit.”

Rodgers added that “I think I’ll feel better later in the week.”

