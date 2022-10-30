MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Koo’s OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 5:05 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could’ve won it, giving the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory Sunday that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South.

The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers’ D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons (4-4) to pull it out.

With the Falcons up 34-28, Carolina (2-6) appeared to have won the game in stunning fashion when Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown heave from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds remaining.

But Moore ripped off his helmet during a raucous celebration in the end zone, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That pushed back the extra point to a 48-yard attempt, and Eddy Piñeiro pulled it left of the upright.

Carolina (2-6) had another chance to win in OT after C.J. Henderson returned an interception 54 yards to the Falcons 20. But Piñeiro botched another kick, yanking a wobbler left of the upright again from 32 yards out — shorter than a regular extra point.

The Panthers wouldn’t get another shot. Marcus Mariota, who threw three touchdown passes, ripped off a 30-yard run for the Falcons that set up Koo’s game-winner with 1:55 left in the extra period.

The Panthers had a chance to create a four-team logjam in the NFC South. Instead, the Falcons have the lead all to themselves with a .500 record.

INJURY REPORT

Panthers: S Juston Burris went out with a concussion. … CB Donte Jackson sustained an ankle injury late in the game.

Falcons: Already depleted in the secondary, Atlanta got a scare when cornerback Cornell Armstrong wobbled off the field midway through the third quarter. But he missed only a couple of plays before returning.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Hit the road again next Sunday to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Falcons: Host the San Diego Chargers next Sunday.

