Jets activate LT Brown from IR, place RT Mitchell on IR

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 5:40 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated left tackle Duane Brown from injured reserve Saturday, a big boost to an offensive line hit by several injuries.

The 37-year-old Brown had been on IR since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. He was cleared to practice this week and the Jets had until 4 p.m. to activate him in time to play against the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie right tackle Max Mitchell was placed on IR with a knee injury suffered last Sunday at Pittsburgh.

New York also elevated linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen from the practice squad. He’s eligible to play Sunday.

Brown, who’s in his 15th season, was signed during training camp after Mekhi Becton was lost for the season with a knee injury. Offensive tackle George Fant is also on IR with a knee injury.

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Brown would be a game-time decision to play Sunday. But Brown was even more optimistic, saying, “As of now, I’d imagine I’d be good to go, so far.”

Brown has played left tackle his entire career, so Alijah Vera-Tucker — who made the start last week at the position — will likely slide back to his usual right guard spot. Vera-Tucker is also an option to play right tackle with Mitchell sidelined. Backup Conor McDermott could also get the call at right tackle, or recently signed Cedric Ogbuehi.

