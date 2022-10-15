RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Jets activate DE Curry from IR ahead of game vs Packers

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 4:31 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated defensive end Vinny Curry from injured reserve Saturday after he sat out the first five games with a hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old signed with the Jets in March 2021, and could finally make his debut with the team Sunday at Green Bay. Curry didn’t play last season after dealing with health issues.

He was diagnosed by team doctors with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his enlarged spleen in July 2021. Curry hoped to return last season, but developed a blood clot and needed to take blood thinners with no physical activity — forcing him to sit out — the next few months.

The Jets re-signed Curry in the offseason, but he injured a hamstring during training camp. He was cleared to practice last week and New York had until 4 p.m. Saturday to activate him in time to play against the Packers.

To make room on the active roster, the Jets released tight end Lawrence Cager.

New York also elevated offensive tackle Mike Remmers and tight end Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad.

