Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith.…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Nick Nelson and SS Nick Maton. Reassigned LHP Bailey Falter and SS Dalton Guthrie to the minor leagues.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Michelle Gravert assistant general manager, Ryan Neely mascot coordinator, Louis Miller operations assistant, Logan Ulmer sales and service department ticket account manager, Jamie Skipper director of concessions and Mackennon Watson head groundskeeper for the Double-A affiliated Altoona Curve.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated OT Alex Leatherwood to the active roster from the non-football injury list (NFI).

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Caden Sterns on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Reinstated WR Van Jefferson and CB Troy Hill to the active roster from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced a mutual agreement with DE Robert Quinn to void final years of contract making him a unrestricted free agent.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Detroit F Michael Rasmussen two games without pay for high-sticking in a game against Boston on Oct. 27.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed D Lukas Klok on waivers.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Mike Reilly and C Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Lane Pederson from Chicago (AHL) and traded him to Vancouver.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated LW Boris Katchouk from injured reserve.

MINNESOTA WILD — Placed D Dakota Mermis on waivers.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Ben Harpur to Hartford (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Ozzy Wiesblat to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Michael DiPietro from Abbotsford (AHL) loan. Acquired D Ethan Bear and C Lane Pederson from Carolina in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. Assigned RW William Lockwood to Abbotsford.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Alex Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Loaned F Filip Engaras to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW Jarid Lukosevicius to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS – Loaned D Adam Karashik to Reading (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Riley McKay from Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Anthony Repaci from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Spencer Asuchak from reserve. Placed F Andrew Durham on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Aiden Jamieson from his standard player contract (SPC). Activated Ds Benjamin Gagne and Scott Allan from reserve. Placed Fs Jordan Martel and Tyler Busch on reserve and F Shawn Boudrias on injured reserve, effectiv Oct. 23.

GREENVILL SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Ethan Cap from reserve. Placed D Bobby Russell on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Jake Kupsky and F Justin Misiak from reserve. Placed F Wade Murphy and D Dawson Barteaux on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Brandon Fortunato from reserve. Placed D Victor Hadfield on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Joe Masonius from reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on reserve and F Shaw Boomhower on injured reserve, effective Oct. 23.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Josh Elmes from reserve. Placed D Marc McNulty on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired F Riley Mckay.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated G Tommy Nappier from reserve. Place G Ryan Bednard on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired D Cole MacDonald. Activated F Dillon Hamaliuk from reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CF MONTREAL —Signed M Samuel Piette to a three-year contact for the 2023-2025 seasons.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed M Sota Kitahara to a two-year contract with club options for 2025 and 2026.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed F Malcolm Fry to a MLS Next Pro professional contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced interim head coach Juan Carlos Amoros elected to pursue other opportunities and the search for a new head coach will begin immediately..

COLLEGE

HASTINGS — Announced the retirement of Brett Wells as director of human performance and athletic management.

LIBERTY — Agreed to terms with football head coach Hugh Freeze on a contract extension through 2030.

WPI — Named Brendan Casey head baseball coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.