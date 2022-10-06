Falcons release starting DT Anthony Rush in surprise move

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush in a surprise move Thursday. Rush…

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush in a surprise move Thursday.

Rush had seven tackles while starting each of the first four games for Atlanta, which plays at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Rush had a season-high three tackles in the Falcons’ 23-20 win over Cleveland last week.

The Falcons did not immediately announce a corresponding move. The roster space could be filled by cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who returned to practice this week after opening the season on injured reserve.

Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game in doubt.

