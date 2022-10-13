RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Home » NFL News » Deshaun Watson facing new…

Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago.

The woman, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he “was able to pressure her into oral sex.”

According to the lawsuit, Watson paid her $300, although her normal charge is $115 for an hourly massage. The woman claims Watson continued to text her following the encounter.

She’s seeking “minimal compensatory damages” but has “suffered mental anguish because of Watson’s behavior,” according to the lawsuit.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said he’s trying find out the accuser’s name.

“It is against Texas Civil procedure to file an anonymous civil law suit, though it is certainly permissible in a criminal case,” Hardin said in an email to AP. “But in a civil case where you are seeking money, the defendant is entitled to know who you are.”

The NFL did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Watson is serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to the Browns’ training facility earlier this week and is allowed to interact with his teammates and coaches after being banned since Aug. 30.

Watson has settled civil lawsuits with 23 of 24 women claiming he acted inappropriately while getting massages when he played for the Texans.

The Browns had no immediate comment on the new lawsuit.

The 27-year-old Watson settled in August with the league, agreeing to his suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo independent counseling and therapy. He’s not eligible to begin practicing until Nov. 14.

If he abides by the provisions in the settlement, Watson can be reinstated on Nov. 28 and play on Dec. 4, when the Browns visit Houston.

Watson has not spoken to the media since the settlement was reached on Aug. 18. He was seen in the Browns’ locker room Thursday as his teammates prepared to play the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Two separate grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges following complaints by more than two dozen women of lewd behavior. Watson has always maintained his innocence, professing he never harassed or assaulted anyone.

Before he played in an exhibition game this summer, Watson apologized for the first time to any women who may have been impacted by his behavior.

The Browns traded three first-round draft picks in March to Houston for Watson before signing him to a five-year, $240 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Getting to the bottom of software supply chain security

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up