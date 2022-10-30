MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury

The Associated Press

October 30, 2022, 11:44 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee, just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury.

Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL debut behind Tony Pollard. The fourth-year pro was the lead back for Dallas when Elliott was out with a calf strain late in the 2020 season.

Davis was signed off the practice squad along with tight end Sean McKeon. No. 1 tight end Dalton Schultz is active but has been dealing with a right knee issue most of the season.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott will be without Elliott in his second game back after missing five games with a fractured right thumb.

The Cowboys have been leaning on their defense to stay in contention. Dallas enters Week 8 third in the NFC East but starts the day as one of five NFC teams with a winning record.

Dallas receiver Noah Brown is inactive with a foot injury, and rookie defensive end Sam Williams is out with a knee injury a week after recording the first two sacks of his career.

Bears right tackle Larry Borom had already been ruled out because of a concussion.

