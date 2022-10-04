HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Cowboys long snapper McQuaide out for year with torn triceps

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 4:23 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle against Washington, the team reported on its website Tuesday.

The injury happened on McQuaide’s final snap of the game, which was a punt late in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 25-10 victory, the team said. The Cowboys were working out replacements Tuesday.

McQuaide replaced longtime Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur in 2021. It was a reunion with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel.

The 34-year-old McQuaide is in his 12th season. The first 10 were with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

The Cowboys (3-1) are on a three-game winning streak going into a visit to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

