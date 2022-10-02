IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Home » NFL News » Colts' Leonard set to…

Colts’ Leonard set to make season debut vs. Titans

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and he is expected to make his season debut Sunday against AFC South rival Tennessee.

Leonard missed all of the Colts offseason activities with an ankle injury that bothered him since his rookie season. Then in June, he had back surgery to alleviate the ankle pain.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and Indy’s first three regular-season games even though he was a full participant at practice most of September.

Still, the Colts (1-1-1) didn’t want to rush their top defensive playmaker into action and Leonard told reporters Thursday that he wouldn’t play until he thought he could make a difference.

Leonard’s 538 tackles since 2018 rank third in the NFL and his 17 forced fumbles since 2018 are second behind only T.J. Watt (21).

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up