Chargers’ JC Jackson leaves with right knee injury

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 6:32 PM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson injured his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson’s right leg before he was carted off into the locker room.

Jackson’s knee appeared to give out while he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin in the end zone to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 24-14.

Jackson was left clutching his knee on the turf and was down for several minutes while being tended to by trainers.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him, had struggled in his first season with the Bolts.

Besides adjusting to mostly zone coverage after he played man coverage more than half the time with the Patriots, Jackson missed nearly four weeks because of ankle surgery late in the preseason.

