HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » NFL News » Browns place rookie RB…

Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 11:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta.

A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.

Ford averaged 24.2 yards on six returns, with a long of 44 yards.

Ford got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons and didn’t return. He can return after missing four games.

The Browns also signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released defensive end Curtis Weaver.

Kamara played at Stony Brook. The 6-foot, 272-pounder played in eight games with the Chicago Bears last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Hundreds of employees join Feds Feed Families event aiming to end hunger, encourage healthy behavior

Navy's innovation hub preps three new ideas to attract, fund small innovators

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

TSP funds lose more ground in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up