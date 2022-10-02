IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Browns missing starting DEs Cowney, Garrett against Falcons

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 12:39 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without both starting defensive ends for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after listing Jadeveon Clowney as inactive.

Clowney will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice this week and had been listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the Browns ruled out Myles Garrett, giving him more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett hurt his shoulder, biceps, had several cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when he lost control while speeding. His car veered into a ditch, hit a fire hydrant and flipped several times.

Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell are expected to start at defensive end.

The defense lost starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to a season-ending quadriceps injury in last week’s win over Pittsburgh.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (back, ribs) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) are active after missing practice earlier this week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

