RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » NFL News » Brief blackout leaves Patriots,…

Brief blackout leaves Patriots, Bears in dark before game

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The power went off twice at Gillette Stadium with about two hours to go before the scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff of Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots.

The outages left parts of the stadium’s bowl in the dark.

The lights came back on and were not an issue as the game approached kickoff.

In 1997, a power outage at the stadium’s predecessor halted play in the AFC championship game for 11 minutes.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in 1988 between the Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers was suspended after a blackout caused by a blown transformer at the original Boston Garden. The Bruins, who were trailing the series 3-0 at the time, eventually lost when the game was replayed in Edmonton.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

Space Force moves to consolidate its intelligence community

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up