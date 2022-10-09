RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 2:59 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

The boy will be released with a notice to appear at a juvenile hearing, according to the police officer.

The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

Last Monday night, a protester waving a device emitting pink smoke ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The protester filed a police report after being subdued by Wagner.

