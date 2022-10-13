Bills visit KC for rematch of memorable January playoff game

BUFFALO (4-1) at KANSAS CITY (4-1) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS BETTING LINE: Bills by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel…

BUFFALO (4-1) at KANSAS CITY (4-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

BETTING LINE: Bills by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bills 3-1-1, Chiefs 2-3.

SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 27-24-1.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Bills 42-36 in OT on Jan. 23 in Kansas City in the AFC divisional playoffs.

LAST WEEK: Bills beat Steelers 38-3; Chiefs beat Raiders 30-29.

BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (14), PASS (1), SCORING (2).

BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (2), PASS (4), SCORING (1t).

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (18), PASS (4), SCORING (1).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (3), PASS (24), SCORING (23t).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bills plus-2, Chiefs even.

BILLS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Stefon Diggs trails only Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for most TD receptions this season with five. Diggs is third in receptions with 39, trailing only the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp, and is fourth with 508 yards receiving.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: Kelce matched a franchise record with four touchdown receptions last week against the Raiders. He also became the fourth tight end in NFL history with at least four TD catches in a game, one behind Kellen Winslow Sr.’s record for the position.

KEY MATCHUP: Bills WR Gabe Davis against the Kansas City pass defense, which allowed the Raiders’ Davante Adams to haul in touchdown catches of 48 and 58 yards last week. Davis had eight catches for 201 yards and an NFL playoff-record four touchdowns when the Bills and Chiefs met in their memorable January divisional game. He has 11 catches for 309 yards and three TDs this season.

KEY INJURIES: Bills S Jordan Poyer (ribs) was limited after sitting out last week. CB Christian Benford (broken hand) returned to practice after missing two games. So did LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and TE Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) who each missed a game. … Chiefs DE Tershawn Wharton went on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL. CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) was limited in practice. SS Bryan Cook (concussion) also is unlikely to play, though DE Mike Danna (calf) and K Harrison Butker (ankle) could return.

SERIES NOTES: Two of the past three games in the series have occurred in the playoffs, with Kansas City winning in the divisional round in January and 38-24 in the 2021 AFC title game. … The Chiefs have won six of the past eight in the series overall, though both of their losses have come at Arrowhead Stadium. The first meeting of the old AFL rivals came on Nov. 6, 1960, when the Dallas Texans visited the Bills at War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo.

STATS AND STUFF: Buffalo is 4-1 for the fourth consecutive year. … The Bills lead the NFL with a plus-91 point differential and have allowed the fewest points in the league (61). … Bills pass rusher Von Miller has 13 sacks against Kansas City in 18 games. Bills QB Josh Allen leads the NFL with 16 total TDs this season. Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes is second with 15. … Mahomes threw four TD passes last week, all to Kelce, improving to 13-2 when he throws at least that many in a game. … Mahomes ran for 28 yards against the Raiders, giving him 1,281 for his career and moving him past Len Dawson for No. 2 among QBs in Chiefs history. Alex Smith is tops with 1,672. … Mahomes had three TD passes and a touchdown run when the Chiefs played the Bills in January. … Kelce has caught a pass in 131 straight games, tied with Tony Gonzalez for the Chiefs record. It is the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins (136). … Kelce has 67 TDs, trailing only Gonzalez (76) and Priest Holmes (83) in Chiefs history. … The Chiefs could set a franchise record with a field goal in their 19th consecutive game.

FANTASY TIP: Bills RB Devin Singletary hasn’t done much on the ground this season, failing to reach 50 yards rushing in any of their first five games. But the Chiefs were shredded by Raiders RB Josh Jacobs last week, and they tend to give up yards to running backs in the passing game. Singletary had nine catches for 78 yards and a touchdown a few weeks ago against the Dolphins, and he has 18 catches for 145 yards on the season.

