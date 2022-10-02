IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Bears kicker Santos inactive against New York Giants

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 12:48 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos was inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants because of personal reasons.

Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday. The Bears signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and then promoted him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game.

Santos had made all four of his field goals attempts this season, including a game-winning 30-yarder against Houston Texans last Sunday.

Badgley, who was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami by the Colts in 2018, has played for the Chargers and Titans.

The Bears also had starting running back David Montgomery and linebacker Matt Adams out.

The Giants had defensive lineman Leonard Williams, receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney and cornerback Cor’Dale Flot out. Cornerback Aaron Robinson, who started the opener, was to return to the lineup after missing two games with appendicitis.

