Bears CB Jaylon Johnson active against Commanders

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 7:43 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is active for Thursday night’s game against Washington after being sidelined by a quad injury.

The 23-year-old Johnson, a second-round pick in the 2020 draft, missed the previous three games. Considered the Bears’ top cover corner, he had a forced fumble and four tackles through the first two games.

Chicago wide receiver N’Keal Harry is inactive. He is working his way back from an ankle injury after he was acquired in a July trade with New England.

The Commanders will be without safety Percy Butler (quadricep), offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (finger), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), cornerback William Jackson (back), tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee).

Tyler Larsen gets the start at center. He is Washington’s fourth starter at the position this season after Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer and waiver pickup Nick Martin.

