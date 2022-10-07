RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Allen out, Hopkins questionable for Chargers vs. Browns

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 6:31 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers ruled Allen out on Friday for Sunday’s game at Cleveland after he didn’t practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Brandon Staley said the team is not considering putting Allen on injured reserve.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is questionable with a right quadriceps injury. Hopkins did some kicking Friday and went through his normal morning routine, but will remain a game-time decision.

Taylor Bertolet was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week and could be activated for insurance. The Chargers have used 11 kickers since 2017.

