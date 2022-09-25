RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Vikings’ Cook out with injured shoulder on fumble vs. Lions

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 3:55 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Cook had 17 carries for a season-high 96 yards and his first touchdown of the year, but on a first-down run near midfield he ran into the back of his left guard Ezra Cleveland and had the ball fly out of his arms and recovered by the Lions.

Whether Cook was hurt in the collision or in the pile during the scrum for the fumble was unclear, but he immediately grabbed his left arm in pain and jogged off the field for further examination.

Alexander Mattison took over for Cook and scored on a short run midway through the fourth quarter that brought the Vikings within 24-21.

Cook had a shoulder injury last season that forced him to miss one game. He has never missed fewer than two games in any of his first five years in the NFL.

