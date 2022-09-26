RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
Home » NFL News » US Soccer Federation hires…

US Soccer Federation hires ad tech company co-founder as CEO

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 1:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — JT Batson, co-founder of the advertising technology company Hudson MX, was hired Monday as CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The 40-year-old replaces Will Wilson, the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Wilson announced in June he was quitting on Oct. 31 after just 2 1/2 years. He took over from Dan Flynn, who held the job from June 2000 until September 2019.

Batson will run the federation under President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player, and the USSF board of directors.

Batson played for the Augusta Arsenal club in Georgia, served as a referee and a referee assignor and is a former member of the USSF’s finance committee.

He previously worked for the venture capital firms Accel and Greylock Partners.

Wilson will remain with the USSF through October to assist with the transition, the federation said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Spor

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Cloud Exchange 2022: NIH’s Susan Gregurick on cloud democratizing research

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

With software memo out, OMB moves into cyber EO implementation phase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up