TE George Kittle out for 2nd straight game for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will miss a second straight game because…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will miss a second straight game because of a groin injury.

Kittle is inactive for San Francisco’s game Sunday against Seattle after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Kittle also missed the season opener at Chicago after getting hurt in practice earlier that week.

Kittle’s injury leaves the Niners without two of their best offensive skill position players with running back Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.

Kittle had 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among all tight ends in that span and he is second with 4,489 yards receiving.

With Kittle out, the Niners will look to Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley or Tyler Kroft at tight end.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.