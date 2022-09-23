Sports on TV for September 26-October 2

|Adv24
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 26
|GOLF
|4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at NY Giants
ESPN — Dallas at NY Giants
ESPN2 — Dallas at NY Giants (ManningCast)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Germany, Group C, London —
|Tuesday, September 27
|MLB BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — TBA
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain —
|Wednesday, September 28
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia
FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St. —
|Thursday, September 29
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Utah St. at BYU
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Providence
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. —
|Friday, September 30
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|CFL FOOTBALL
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Tulane at Houston
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
|8 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at UCLA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Collins Hill at Buford —
|Saturday, October 1
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|12 p.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Talladega 250, Playoffs – Round of 18, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|7 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Navy at Air Force
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota
ESPNU — Temple at Memphis
FOX — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland
|7 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Auburn
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
|8 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|10:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
|11 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United —
|Sunday, October 2
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 – Texas at Texas Tech
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
|1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Carolina
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland
|5 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City —
