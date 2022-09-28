Sports on TV for October 3-9

|Adv01
|Monday, October 3
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — LA Rams at San Francisco
ESPN2 — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: nashville at SC Bern
|7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City —
|Tuesday, October 4
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at Houston
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago
|NHL HOCKEY
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo
|10:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim —
|Wednesday, October 5
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado —
|Thursday, October 6
|AUTO RACING
|1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Lakers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders —
|Friday, October 7
|AUTO RACING
|1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell
FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London —
|Saturday, October 8
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
|12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|3:30 p.m.
CBS — TBA
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
FOX — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas St. at at Iowa St.
NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|11 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wild Card Series: TBD
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wild Card Series: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Sunday, October 9
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9:30 a.m.
NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — San Francisco at Carolina
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
|2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: TBA —
