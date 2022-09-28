RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kremlin says vote paves way to annex part of Ukraine | Ukraine's president responds | Moscow patriarch: Russian war dead's sins forgiven
Sports on TV for October 3-9

The Associated Press

September 28, 2022, 10:45 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 3
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Rams at San Francisco

ESPN2 — LA Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: nashville at SC Bern

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leicester City —

Tuesday, October 4
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago

NHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo

10:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim —

Wednesday, October 5
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado —

Thursday, October 6
AUTO RACING
1:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders —

Friday, October 7
AUTO RACING
1:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell

FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

8 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London —

Saturday, October 8
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

BOXING
10 p.m.

SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Missouri at Florida

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

3:30 p.m.

CBS — TBA

ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at at Iowa St.

NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wild Card Series: TBD

7 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wild Card Series: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion —

Sunday, October 9
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Utah

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.

NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

CBS — San Francisco at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: TBA —

