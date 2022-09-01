RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Rosen back with Browns on practice squad, team’s fifth QB

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 10:46 AM

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Quarterback Josh Rosen wasn’t away from the Cleveland Browns for very long, joining the team’s practice squad on Thursday.

Rosen was released Tuesday when Cleveland trimmed its roster to 53. The former first-round draft pick was initially signed on Aug. 5 for protection and another arm in training camp as the Browns navigated the Deshaun Watson situation.

Rosen was beaten out by Joshua Dobbs to be the backup behind Jacoby Brissett, who is slated to start the Browns’ first 11 games while Watson serves his NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

Rosen’s return gives the Browns five quarterbacks, including Watson, who can’t return until Oct. 10 and has to meet all the criteria of his settlement with the league in order to be reinstated.

The Browns claimed quarterback Kellen Mond on waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The second-year QB couldn’t lock up the No. 2 job this summer and was released Tuesday.

Cleveland has completely overturned the quarterback position from a year ago, when Baker Mayfield struggled with a shoulder injury and was eventually traded. Case Keenum, Mayfield’s backup who started two games in 2021, was dealt to Buffalo. Nick Mullens, who made one start, is now in Minnesota.

The 25-year-old Rosen is with his fourth team in four years since the former UCLA standout was drafted by Arizona in 2018. He’s 3-13 as a starter.

Defensive end Isaac Rochell also was signed to Cleveland’s practice squad. He had been released to make room on the roster for Mond.

Related Categories:

