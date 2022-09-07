RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin says Russia may halt energy exports if West caps prices | Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
Home » NFL News » Rams WR Van Jefferson…

Rams WR Van Jefferson ruled out for season opener vs Buffalo

The Associated Press

September 7, 2022, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Rams receiver Van Jefferson has been ruled out for Los Angeles’ season opener against Buffalo on Thursday night while recovering from knee surgery.

Jefferson still hasn’t returned to practice after having surgery early in training camp. The Rams still waited until Wednesday to confirm he won’t play when the team raises its Super Bowl banner at SoFi Stadium and hosts the Bills in the NFL’s first game of the season.

Jefferson started all 21 games and was a key complementary receiver as a second-year pro last season for the champions, finishing second on the roster to NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp in yards receiving (802) and touchdown catches (6).

He added nine receptions for 102 yards in the postseason, including four catches in the Super Bowl — after which he immediately rushed to the hospital for the birth of his son.

Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and kick returner Brandon Powell could all get playing time in Jefferson’s absence behind Kupp and newcomer Allen Robinson. Skowronek had 11 catches in the regular season and two more in the playoffs as a rookie last year, while Atwell’s rookie season ended early with an injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

USPS flags more than 200 sites where it plans to consolidate delivery functions

NARA looks to double down on email records approach with texts, other messages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up